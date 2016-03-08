Arsenal and Chelsea dealt blow as Juventus set to lose young duo
10 February at 16:10Premier League giants Chelsea and Arsenal are set to miss out on one transfer target each, with Emile Audero now at Sampdoria and Rogerio set to join Sassuolo on a permanent basis.
Both the sides have kept keen on eyes on the players, as Chelsea have previously been linked with a move for Rogerio, who is on loan at Sassuolo, the club he joined in the summer of 2017 on a two-year temporary deal.
Arsenal too have been linked with Audero, as they are currently said to be scouring the market for potential replacements for the aging Petr Cech, who has seen limited aciton.
But Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has today confirmed that the neroverdi will sign Rogerio on a permanent basis when his loan stint at the club ends in the summer of 2019.
And Audero has already agreed to sign with Sampdoria on a permanent basis in the summer, as the club will practice their obligation to buy the player in the summer.
