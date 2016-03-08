Arsenal and Everton prepare bids for Italian defender but renewal talks open
25 June at 16:15According to what was reported by Sky Sport last night, both Arsenal and Everton are preparing to launch €25m bids for Torino defender Armando Izzo. Izzo, who has also been a target domestically of Lazio, had a great performance with the Turin-based club and, deservedly, has attracted the interest of some top clubs.
However, reports from Tuttosport today have suggested that Torino president Urbano Cairo is preparing to offer the Italian centre-back a new deal, as he attempts to keep him at the club.
As is, a team interested in signing Izzo would likely have to pay closer to 35-40 million euros to secure his signature but it is yet to be known whether or not any of the interested clubs would be able to fork over this figure to sign him to their rosters.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments