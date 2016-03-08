However, despite intense rumours, it seems that the midfielder has made up his mind regarding his future.

"I will only leave Porto this summer the club decides to sell me," the Mexican told A Bola.

It's now likely that Herrera will renew his contract with Porto, as his current deal with the Portuguese side expires in 2019. Even though Mexico were knocked out in the round of 32 at the World Cup, Herrera enjoyed a good run with his fellow countrymen.

Inter will continue their pursuit of a midfielder, looking to find one before the market closes on August 12. The market period was shortened ahead of this summer by the Lega, so that the clubs won't be dealing with transfer after the season has started.

Hector Herrera has been the subject of many rumours so far this summer, having attracted the interest of Inter and Arsenal, among others.