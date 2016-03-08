Arsenal and Juve target ‘agrees Barcelona terms’

Former Juventus and Arsenal target Adrien Rabiot is close to signing for Barcelona from PSG.



​According Mundo Deportivo Barça have offered Rabiot 10 million euros per year and Paris Saint-Germain are making an effort to get closer yet they are more than 2 million short so they are trying now to increase the player's incentives according to the club's achievements. PSG are doing everything to lure the player yet the relationship between him and the club is growing really tense.



Rabiot is refusing to sign a contract extension at the Parc des Princes, with his heart set on a move to the Catalan side.



Barçelona are not in a rush after signing Arturo Vidal, but they continue to put pressure on the Parisian club as they are hoping Rabiot will replace World Cup finalist Ivan Rakitic.



Paris Saint-Germain's coach Thomas Tuchel recently said: "I'm not certain he will stay

“I want him to stay, but it's up to him. He has great potential and can improve even further.

