Arsenal and Juventus target returns to Roma squad for his final game in Giallorossi?

25 May at 21:15
Claudio Ranieri has named his Roma squad for his final game in charge of the Giallorossi, for at least this spell anyway. Ranieri took over on a temporary basis when Eusebio di Francesco was sacked but now the club seek a rejuvenation in management, with a new head coach as well as ex-Torino sporting director Gianluca Petrachi joining the backroom staff.

Ranieri's final Roma squad:

Olsen, Fuzato, Mirante, Karsdorp, Juan Jesus, Kolarov, Marcano, Santon, Fazio, Florenzi, Manolas, Cristante, Pellegrini, De Rossi, Coric, Zaniolo, Pastore, Nzonzi, Perotti, Dzeko, Schick, Under, Kluivert, El Shaarawy, Riccardi

Notable inclusions include both a return to action for Nicolo Zaniolo and Kostas Manolas, the Greek defender possibly playing his final game for the club amid reports that both Juventus and Arsenal are chasing him.

