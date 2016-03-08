Arsenal and Man Utd on alert as Roma to decide Monchi future at end of season

The summer market is just months away now and it is not just players who are now the subject of much discussion and speculation in the window. According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport, Roma are set to decide on the future of their sporting director, Monchi, at the end of the season.Monchi has become a target of both Manchester United and Arsenal; two clubs searching for a sporting director and one with proven quality. For Manchester United, a sporting director is required to fix the state of the squad left by Jose Mourinho, giving the club a clear direction and transfer advantage.Arsenal, meanwhile, are in dire need of a sporting director and, ideally, one who can work closely with Unai Emery. Emery took over at Arsenal last summer, to replace the legendary Arsene Wenger but, despite a strong start, Emery has struggled as of late and it is clear that Arsenal's squad needs some work and a handful of quality additions.Monchi is therefore seen as the right man for the job at both clubs but there is a chance that he could stay at Roma - we will just have to wait until the summer to find out.

@snhw_