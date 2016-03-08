Arsenal and Manchester United target hints at potential Spurs departure
10 May at 20:30Toby Alderweireld has been an important part of Tottenham Hotspur's defence since he joined the club. Alderweireld starred on Wednesday night as Spurs overturned a 3-0 aggregate deficit at half-time in Amsterdam to win the tie 3-3 on away goals; Lucas Moura scoring a second half hat-trick against Ajax to send the plucky underdogs out of the tournament and setting up a final for Spurs against Premier League rivals Liverpool.
Whilst in the Netherlands, Alderweireld was interviewed by Dutch outlet Voetbal International and asked whether or not a return to Ajax, who are one of his former clubs, was on the cards for the future. Alderweireld replied by saying that "I don't want to make too popular statements, but it is certainly 100 per cent in my head. I have had wonderful times here with three championships, but also lows. But my family was happy here too."
Alderweireld has, more recently, been a target of both Arsenal and Manchester United; who are both reportedly interested in adding the talented Belgian defender to their rosters.
