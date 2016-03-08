Arsenal and Spurs target 'feels at home' at Inter
29 May at 08:15Marcelo Brozovic has reportedly had a future lying away from Inter Milan, where the Croatian currently plays. Rumours in the last few months have suggested that both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing him and there could be a potential North London Derby in the transfer market for the Inter man's signature.
However, speaking to FCInter1908, Brozovic's agent Miroslav Bicanic has revealed more about Brozovic's current situation, hinting strongly that the Croatian will remain in Milan for the time being.
"Marcelo looks great and feels like an important player at Inter. In Milan he feels at home and the club is like his family.
"Yes, but he is not entirely happy because he has not yet won a trophy. Qualifying for the Champions League was an important goal, but a club like Inter deserves to win trophies. Brozovic is confident that they will arrive soon.
"There is no doubt Marcelo will respect any man who will be at the helm of Inter next season. Whether it's Spalletti or any other manager chosen by the club."
