Arsenal and Spurs target Kessie’s fine could lead to him leaving Milan in the summer

Something is broken between Kessie and Milan. Following the clash on the bench during the derby, there could also be some tension with the clubs top management. This is why the Ivorian received a larger fine than Biglia. Kessie will have to do so much in the coming months to recover the confidence of Gattuso.

In the Milan first choice XI, Franck Kessie has been a regular for two years now. The former Atalanta player is one of the players most appreciated by the Rossoneri coach, because when he is on his game he gives that little bit extra in terms of dynamism and strength in the midfield. Now though the frost has fallen between the two, and the battle lines have been drawn. The manager cannot accept any lack of respect of this magnitude, after he has transformed the dressing room into a stronghold. Kessie could well be sacrificed at the end of the season, for reasons relating to both the clubs finances and his conduct. These last, decisive, matches will be fundamental to Kessie’s future.

In addition to the dressing room issue, Milan will have to assess Kessie's future in another light, that of financial fair play. The Ivorian midfielder arrived at the Rossoneri from Atalanta on a two-year loan of €8 million with a obligation to purchase him set at €20. Next July 1st Milan will start to pay the €20 million fee lengthening the Ivorian’s contract until June 30, 2022. This will become a burden on the club in terms of financial fair play.

Kessie has often been targeted by Beijing Guoan in China, and also has admirers in the Premier League: Tottenham, West Ham and Arsenal. Milan would be looking to sell for no less than €40 million.