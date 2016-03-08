Arsenal and Tottenham derby for the Danish defender

London derby expected for Joachim Andersen, the Danish defender from Sampdoria that is attracting interest from the biggest clubs in Europe. Inter are trying to take him, but two directors of Sampdoria, Osti and Romei, together with the intermediary Busardò, yesterday took a flight to London where they met Tottenham and Arsenal.

No meeting, instead, with Manchester United, despite the rumors of an interest buy Mourinho for the Danish defender. The interest by Arsenal and Tottenham is confirmed by the presence of Ian Broomfield, an important scout from Tottenham, and of an emissary from Arsenal at the stadium for the match that Sampdoria played against Torino.

Joachim Andersen, born in 1996, has arrived at Sampdoria in 2017 coming from Twente. This season, his has played 12 matches in Serie A with the Blucerchiati.

