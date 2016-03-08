Arsenal and Tottenham hope as AC Milan consider Kessie future after shirt gesture
16 April at 15:45AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is back in the headlines once again. The Ivorian midfielder has been slammed for his actions after Milan's 1-0 win over Lazio; in which he and Tiemoue Bakayoko, upon receiving Francesco Acerbi's shirt as a gesture of peace after full-time brawls, paraded said shirt around the Curva Sud, showing it off like a trophy. The federal prosecutor is investigating the incident more closely but there are reports that this could lead to Kessie's departure in the summer.
Both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were linked with the Ivorian central midfielder in January but neither were able to convince the Rossoneri to part ways with him. However, these recent developments lead many to believe that Milan may not be as hesitant to part ways with Kessie; meaning that if Arsenal or Spurs were to launch a bid in the summer, the Milanese club may find themselves parting ways with the Ivorian.
