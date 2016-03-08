Arsenal, Arteta: 'Huge honour, a lot of work to be done but I'm confident'

New Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta discussed the appointment on the club’s official website via Calciomercato.com today.“This is a huge honour. Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world. We need to be competing for the top trophies in the game and that’s been made very clear to me in my discussions with Stan and Josh Kroenke, and the senior people from the club.“We all know there is a lot of work to be done to achieve that, but I am confident we’ll do it. I’m realistic enough to know it won’t happen overnight, but the current squad has plenty of talent and there is a great pipeline of young players coming through from the academy.”The 37-year-old Spaniard recently spent three years working at Manchester City as the assistant coach to Pep Guardiola, helping him to win two Premier League titles, amongst other honours. The Arsenal role is his first foray into club management. He was previously the club’s captain and spent five years at the club, making 149 appearances for the North London side over five seasons.Apollo Heyes