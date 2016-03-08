Arsenal, Arteta increasingly likely to replace Emery as coach
26 November at 14:15Arsenal are considering dismissing coach Unai Emery and replacing him with former Arsenal captain Mikel Arteta, current assistant coach at Manchester City, according to reports from the English press via Calciomercato.com today.
The reports detail how the Gunners’ management believe that Emery has lost support from both the fans and the dressing room, and if the club’s performances don’t begin to improve over the new few games, he will be dismissed. Therefore, the club have been looking for potential alternatives, from Massimiliano Allegri to Mauricio Pochettino, but now the top name appears to be Arteta.
The 37-year-old Spaniard, who played for the club for five years before retiring in 2016, has been Pep Guardiola’s assistant manager at Manchester City since 2016. He has helped the club win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two EFL cups under the Spanish coach.
Furthermore, the report highlights, Guardiola himself has spoken positively about Arteta, saying recently: “Mikel is ready for the big jump.”
Apollo Heyes
