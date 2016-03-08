Arsenal, Aubameyang agrees to join Barcelona: the details
23 January at 17:00Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said yes to the offer from Spanish side Barcelona, according to a report from Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 30-year-old Gabonese striker, who is contracted to the North London club until 2021, is willing to leave the English capital in order to join the Blaugrana. The Catalan club must now work to reach an agreement with Arsenal regarding the figures and type of deal.
Aubameyang has made 26 appearances across all competitions for a total of 2141 minutes so far this season. In that time, he has scored 16 goals and provided one assist. However, he has been surrounded by controversy off the pitch this season, namely when he was told to stop associating with the infamous fan group Arsenal Fan TV (via the Standard). The relationship between the player and the club has begun to deteriorate rapidly, suggesting he will be leaving over the next two transfer windows.
Apollo Heyes
