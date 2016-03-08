Arsenal, Aubameyang responds to Borussia Dortmund CEO on Twitter
03 October at 15:15Arsenal forward Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke are having a feud on social media, due to the German’s comments about the striker yesterday.
Hans-Joachim Watzke spoke to German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung via Calciomercato.com to discuss his former striker and he suggested a reason why the 30-year-old Gabon striker moved to the Premier League.
"He'll probably be happy at Arsenal when he looks at his bank account, but I don't think he's doing too well on Wednesday night, when it's up to him to watch other teams play in the Champions League.”
The Arsenal striker immediately responded to the statement on Twitter, saying: “Better for you I never talk about why I really left Dortmund Mr Watzke you such a clown. I remember that time you said we never gonna sell Ousmane then you saw more than 100M you were the first to take that money. Don’t talk about money please!!! Leave me alone pls.”
Better for you I never talk about why I really left Dortmund Mr Watzke you such a clown I remember that time you said we never gonna sell Ousmane then you saw more than 100M you were the first to take that money don’t talk about money please!!! Leave me alone pls— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) October 3, 2019
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments