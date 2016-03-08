LIVE - Arsenal 1-0 BATE: Gunners take the lead at the Emirates with an own goal

21 February at 19:02
Arsenal look to overturn a 1-0 defeat in the first leg to go through into the round of 16 of the Europa League.

MATCH FACTS
 
  • Arsenal will host BATE Borisov in European competition for a second time, having beaten them 6-0 in last season’s group stage at the Emirates.
  • Including qualifiers, Belarusian sides have lost three of their four previous visits to English clubs in the UEFA Europa League; the other was won by BATE Borisov away at Everton in December 2009.
  • Arsenal haven’t failed to score in both legs of a two-legged tie in European competition since the European Supercup final in February 1995, when they followed up a goalless draw at home to Milan with a 0-2 defeat away from home.
  • BATE Borisov have won each of their last three Europa League games; they had only won two of their previous 16 in the competition beforehand (D5 L9, excluding qualifiers).
  • Igor Stasevich, who assisted BATE’s winning goal in the first leg against Arsenal, has at least three more assists (seven) than any other player in the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League.


Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.