LIVE - Arsenal 1-0 BATE: Gunners take the lead at the Emirates with an own goal
21 February at 19:02Arsenal look to overturn a 1-0 defeat in the first leg to go through into the round of 16 of the Europa League.
MATCH FACTS
- Arsenal will host BATE Borisov in European competition for a second time, having beaten them 6-0 in last season’s group stage at the Emirates.
- Including qualifiers, Belarusian sides have lost three of their four previous visits to English clubs in the UEFA Europa League; the other was won by BATE Borisov away at Everton in December 2009.
- Arsenal haven’t failed to score in both legs of a two-legged tie in European competition since the European Supercup final in February 1995, when they followed up a goalless draw at home to Milan with a 0-2 defeat away from home.
- BATE Borisov have won each of their last three Europa League games; they had only won two of their previous 16 in the competition beforehand (D5 L9, excluding qualifiers).
- Igor Stasevich, who assisted BATE’s winning goal in the first leg against Arsenal, has at least three more assists (seven) than any other player in the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League.
