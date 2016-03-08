Arsenal will host BATE Borisov in European competition for a second time, having beaten them 6-0 in last season’s group stage at the Emirates.

Including qualifiers, Belarusian sides have lost three of their four previous visits to English clubs in the UEFA Europa League; the other was won by BATE Borisov away at Everton in December 2009.

Arsenal haven’t failed to score in both legs of a two-legged tie in European competition since the European Supercup final in February 1995, when they followed up a goalless draw at home to Milan with a 0-2 defeat away from home.

BATE Borisov have won each of their last three Europa League games; they had only won two of their previous 16 in the competition beforehand (D5 L9, excluding qualifiers).

Igor Stasevich, who assisted BATE’s winning goal in the first leg against Arsenal, has at least three more assists (seven) than any other player in the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League.







Arsenal look to overturn a 1-0 defeat in the first leg to go through into the round of 16 of the Europa League.