Arsenal boss Unai Emery attempts to lure Monchi from Roma

It is no secret that Monchi and Unai Emery have a close relationship. Despite being located across Europe from one another, Monchi the sporting director for Serie A side AS Roma and Emery appointed head coach at Arsenal after the departure of Arsene Wenger at the end of the 2017/18 season, the two get on well and have done since their days together at Sevilla.Thanks to Emery and Monchi, Sevilla won three consecutive Europa League trophies and the duo are reportedly still in touch to this day. Arsenal are on the hunt for a transfer director, as the 'cabinet reshuffle' begins days after Arsenal lost Sven Mislintat as their head of recruitment.There is no time frame on Arsenal's transfer director but the BBC have reported that Monchi is amongst the names shortlisted. When asked to speak on the interest, Arsenal boss Unai Emery said:"Monchi is a man I know very well and I have a good relationship with him. I can only tell you that he is a good person."Emery is keeping relatively quiet to the media but it has been suggested that the reunion of Monchi and the Spanish head coach is one that Arsenal would like to happen.

Sam Wilson (@snhw_)