Arsenal, both Barcelona and Real Madrid seriously considering Aubameyang
27 November at 17:15Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not renew his contract with the Gunners as he is keen to move to a bigger club in order to do well in the Champions League, with Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid both interested in him, according to a report from British newspaper the Express via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 30-year-old Gabonese striker, whose contract expires with the North London club in 2021, dreams of winning the Champions League and doesn’t think that Arsenal can guide him there. Therefore, it seems like there will be an El Clasico in the transfer market next summer for him, with both Barcelona and Real Madrid seriously considering making a move for him.
Aubameyang has never hidden his desire to play in La Liga one day, the report highlights, and considering that he will be 31 next summer, he may force a move away from the North London club next summer in order to achieve that dream.
Apollo Heyes
