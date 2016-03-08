It looks like Ivan Gazidis is going to join AC Milan,

The Arsenal chief executive is set to join the Rossoneri in the same role, and complete the new front office that has been taking shape since Li Yonghong was forced to relinquish control of the club to Paul Singer’s Elliott Fund.

According to the Mail, who quote a source inside Arsenal, “Gazidis is 99.9% likely to leave the club, the deal with Milan is basically done, and an official announcement is already being drafted.”

This means that the Rossoneri are now going to be presided by Paolo Scaroni, while Gazidis will be the CEO, Leonardo the general manager and Paolo Maldini the technical manager.

The Rossoneri have had an interesting year, the enormous loan undertaken by Li resulting in the Elliott Fund taking control of the Rossoneri and replacing Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli.