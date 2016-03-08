Arsenal chasing Juventus goalkeeper Emil Audero

22 January at 09:20
According to what has been reported by Sky Sport, Premier League giants Arsenal are interested in singing Juventus' Indonesian-Italian goalkeeper Emil Audero, currently on loan at Sampdoria.

The reports state that Arsenal are willing to use the tracks created with Juventus for Szczesny and those created with Sampdoria over Torreira to try and get a deal over the line.

Arsenal signed Bernd Leno in the summer but, after letting David Ospina join Napoli on loan and the imminent retirement of Petr Cech, they are looking for a long-term solution.

