Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United competing for English sporting director

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all competing for the same sporting director as their various searches have led them all to the same place; English director Paul Mitchell. Mitchell, formerly of Southampton and Tottenham, is currently with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig but could have offers on the table from a number of top clubs.However, there is an issue in the sense that Mitchell has recently had his contract with the Bundesliga side renewed and, therefore, it would be difficult for a club to take him away from the Germans without paying a very hefty price as a result of it.