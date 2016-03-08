Arsenal close to signing former AC Milan target Everton
15 July at 17:55Premier League giants Arsenal are now close to signing former AC Milan target Everton from Brazilian club Gremio.
Everton has impressed many clubs across Europe with his performances for Gremio and in the recently concluded Copa America for the Brazilian national side. The 23-year-old scored three times in the Copa America, scoring just as many times in the Brazilian league.
Fox sports in Brazil claim that Arsenal have sent doctors to Brazil to test the medical situation of the winger and they will arrive in Porto Alegre tomorrow to conduct the tests.
Reports in Italy are also now claiming that the deal is close to completion as a move of around 28 million euros plus performance-based bonuses of 12 million euros will be offered too.
It now seems as though the deal is close and the player is keen on signing the Gremio star, who was close to moving to AC Milan in January during Leonardo's tenure at the club.
