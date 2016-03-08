Arsenal close to signing Tottenham target
08 July at 18:55Premier League giants Arsenal are now reportedly close to signing Tottenham Hotspur target William Saliba.
Saliba is currently one of the most wanted French players in Europe and the 18-year-old appeared in 16 games for Saint Etienne last season, impressing in the league and attracting the attention of clubs across Europe.
The former Roma target has now agreed a move to Arsenal, having agreed personal terms with the Gunners despite strong interest from Tottenham in recent weeks.
William #Saliba to Arsenal is essentially complete. #Arsenal and ASSE have reached an agreement of around €30M. Whilst both clubs are still discussing transfer bonuses, the player has already agreed with Arsenal. #RMCsport— Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) July 8, 2019
The reliable Mohamed Bouhafsi claims that a fee of 30 million euros has been agreed Arsenal and ASSE with the bonuses yet to be decided in a possible deal.
