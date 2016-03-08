Arsenal close to signing Tottenham target

William #Saliba to Arsenal is essentially complete. #Arsenal and ASSE have reached an agreement of around €30M. Whilst both clubs are still discussing transfer bonuses, the player has already agreed with Arsenal. #RMCsport — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) July 8, 2019

Premier League giants Arsenal are now reportedly close to signing Tottenham Hotspur target William Saliba.Saliba is currently one of the most wanted French players in Europe and the 18-year-old appeared in 16 games for Saint Etienne last season, impressing in the league and attracting the attention of clubs across Europe.The former Roma target has now agreed a move to Arsenal, having agreed personal terms with the Gunners despite strong interest from Tottenham in recent weeks.The reliable Mohamed Bouhafsi claims that a fee of 30 million euros has been agreed Arsenal and ASSE with the bonuses yet to be decided in a possible deal.