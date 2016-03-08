Arsenal close to signing Tottenham target

08 July at 18:55
Premier League giants Arsenal are now reportedly close to signing Tottenham Hotspur target William Saliba.

Saliba is currently one of the most wanted French players in Europe and the 18-year-old appeared in 16 games for Saint Etienne last season, impressing in the league and attracting the attention of clubs across Europe.

The former Roma target has now agreed a move to Arsenal, having agreed personal terms with the Gunners despite strong interest from Tottenham in recent weeks.

 
The reliable Mohamed Bouhafsi claims that a fee of 30 million euros has been agreed Arsenal and ASSE with the bonuses yet to be decided in a possible deal.

 

