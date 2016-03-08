Arsenal closing in on Chelsea’s David Luiz

English Premier League outfit Arsenal are closing in on the signature of Chelsea centre-back David Luiz, as per Daily Mail.



The Gunners are in the market to sign defenders on the final transfer day in England and have identified the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) player as a perfect fit to strengthen the defensive line ahead of the next season.



The report stated that the Brazil international, who has two years left on his current deal, will going to cost Arsenal fee in the region of €10 million.



Luiz might well prove to be a perfect replacement for Laurent Koscielny who has recently left Arsenal and joined French Ligue 1 club Bordeaux in a £5 million deal.

