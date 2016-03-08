Arsenal consider move for Ancelotti after Man City rout
16 December at 10:15English Premier League outfit Arsenal are considering making a move for former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 60-year-old has been out of job since last week when he was sacked from the Italian Serie A giants Napoli after series of unimpressive performances in the recent past.
Ancelotti was instantly linked with a managerial job at Arsenal who are still looking for a replacement of Unai Emery who was sacked last month following poor run of results on the domestic front.
There were reports recently that the club’s top-tier management ruled out a move for the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager considering his age and results in his previous two jobs.
However, as per the latest report, the club’s hierarchy are once again considering making a move for Ancelotti after the Gunners suffered a 3-0 defeat against defending champions Manchester City in the league fixture on Sunday, that too while playing at home.
The report further stated that the board is unsatisfied with the work done by interim manager Freddie Ljungberg and are looking for a permanent manager on the bench at the Emirates Stadium.
