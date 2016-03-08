Arsenal considered Napoli boss Ancelotti to replace Wenger
09 April at 21:30According to what has been revealed by Sky Sport, Napoli head coach Carlo Ancelotti was one of the names on the Arsenal shortlist to replace Arsene Wenger; when the legendary French manager came to the end of his stint in charge at the North London club.
Sky Sport suggest that, before eventually deciding upon Spaniard Unai Emery as the new head coach, Ancelotti was close to the top of the shortlist.
Napoli will face off against Arsenal in the Europa League this Thursday; with the first leg being held in North London before the return leg in Naples the following week.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments