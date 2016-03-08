Official: Arsenal dealt blown as Monchi returns to Sevilla after Roma exit

17 March at 12:45
After leaving Roma earlier this month, Monchi has decided to return to Sevilla where he previously worked for 17 years as a director. This is a blow for Arsenal who were reportedly interested in his services and wanted to reunite him with Unai Emery, as the two had previously collaborated in Spain.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.