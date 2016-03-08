Official: Arsenal dealt blown as Monchi returns to Sevilla after Roma exit
17 March at 12:45After leaving Roma earlier this month, Monchi has decided to return to Sevilla where he previously worked for 17 years as a director. This is a blow for Arsenal who were reportedly interested in his services and wanted to reunite him with Unai Emery, as the two had previously collaborated in Spain.
¡Bienvenido a casa, @leonsfdo!— Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) March 17, 2019
Toda la información sobre su regreso https://t.co/OTEgBT9s05#vamosmiSevilla #WeareSevilla pic.twitter.com/kK0C2kus0E
