Arsenal dealt blow: Sevilla in talks for Monchi return
15 March at 15:45Premier League giants Arsenal could be very close to missing out on Monchi, as the Sevilla president has now confirmed talks to bring the Spaniard back to Andalusia.
Monchi left Roma last week after the sacking of Eusebio di Francesco. The Spaniard had fell out with fans and a move to Arsenal seemed on the horizon, as the links continued to linger.
But Sevilla president Pepe Castro has confirmed that talks have been held to bring Monchi back and he has revealed the signs are seemingly very positive.
In a press conference today, Castro confirmed that Sevilla sporting Capparros is no longer at the post and talked about Monchi. He said: "From today, Caparros is no longer a sports director. Our option for the role is to take the best and the best is Monchi. We have already dealt with him and we have great feelings.
"We need a sports director for you to replace Caparros and soon we will have news from Monchi. The conversations with Monchi have been very positive. The conversations with Monchi have been good, we see him very receptive and we are waiting to finish the negotiation. We talked for many days with him and he likes the Seville projects."
