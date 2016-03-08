Arsenal defender Koscielny offered to Inter
05 June at 12:00
Inter already have Skriniar, de Vrij and will soon have Godin too. But with Antonio Conte’s desire to play a three-man defence, Inter are scouring the market for more possible reinforcements in that department: Ranocchia will remain available, but in the last few days, several low-cost defenders have been proposed to Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio. Among these, is Laurent Koscielny, French central defender who has performed so well for Arsenal throughout the years, but whose future is reportedly uncertain at the Emirates.
Offered to the Nerazzurri by some intermediaries, Koscielny could arrive under very favorable economic conditions given that his contract is expiring in June 2020. Inter's answer, however, was negative: no negotiation has taken off because Koscielny is considered too old, he will turn 34 in September but still commands a high salary. In addition, on a physical level, the injury that caused him to miss the World Cup has taken its toll on him and Conte does not want to take any risks with his players, as he demands so much from them, in training and on the pitch.
