Following Morocco's elimination from the World Cup, Medhi Benatia is preparing to dissolve doubts about his future, which may be far from Juventus. The 31-year-old featured in both matches as Morocco fell to Iran and Portugal, both by a score of 1-0.The center back could be on the move and the right offer has to be no less than 25 million euros. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, at least two clubs are in competition with French club Olympique Marseille for the defender: Unai Emery's Arsenal are interested and especially Borussia Dortmund, ready to bring Benatia back to the Bundesliga after his sting with Bayern Munich.Benatia spent 2014-2017 at the German giants, going to Juventus on loan in the 2016-17 season before joining on a permanent basis. A move to Marseille would be a return to where he completed his youth development and began his professional career in 2005.