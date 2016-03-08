Arsenal duo left out of squad to face Newcastle due to security concerns
10 August at 09:15Premier League side Arsenal published a statement yesterday to confirm that duo Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac are to be excluded from the squad to face Newcastle United in their season opener on Sunday.
This is due to 'security concerns' after a reported number of incidents in the past few days; following just a couple of weeks after the duo were involved in an attempted car theft of Ozil's car - Kolasinac jumping out to defend his Gunners teammate.
