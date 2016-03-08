Arsenal, Emery still retains full support from board despite poor start
11 November at 17:00Arsenal coach Unai Emery still has the full support from the club’s management, even after the North London side’s 2-0 defeat to Leicester last weekend, according to a report from British newspaper The Times via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 48-year-old Spanish coach hasn’t lost the trust of Arsenal’s management just yet, and therefore the club will wait until next summer before they decide on his future as club coach.
Arsenal are currently going through a rough phase in the league, sitting at sixth in the league table after 12 games. More worrying than their results, however, is the atmosphere surrounding the club. Fans are unhappy with Emery and the team’s performances so far this season, complaining about a lack of identity and solid tactics.
This issue was exacerbated by former captain Granit Xhaka, who was booed off the pitch a couple of weeks ago, which he didn’t respond well to. Since then, Xhaka hasn’t appeared for the Gunners and has had his captaincy stripped.
Apollo Heyes
