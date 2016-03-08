Arsenal eye €90m bid for Juventus star

Arsenal are looking to keep improving their roster as they have their eyes on a Serie A star. According to English paper the Sun, it seems like Unai Emery's team have 90 million euros ready for Juve's Douglas Costa. The Brazilian player arrived in Turin from Bayern Munich last season as he is strongly on Arsenal's radar. It seems like it is coach Emery that would like to add him to his roster as he was impressed by how Douglas Costa played with the Brazilian national team during the Fifa World Cup.



JUVE DO NOT WANT TO SELL HIM - Even after signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Juve do not have any intentions at the moment to sell Douglas Costa since coach Max Allegri likes him a lot. Juve haven't received any officials offers at this moment in time for him as it seems like Douglas Costa's future will be with the bianconeri next season...