Arsenal fight with Juventus for Juan Mata from Manchester United

According to Daily Mail, Arsenal are very interested in Juan Mata. The contract of the midfielder with Manchester United will expire next June and Unai Emary has asked to the Gunners ownership to do their best in order to bring Mata at the Emirates Stadium in January. Even Juventus showed interest in him.

Mata's contract expires at the end of this season and it appears likely he will make an exit as he has not commanded a first team place under manager Jose Mourinho in recent seasons.



The 30-year-old played under current Gunners boss Emery at Valencia and, as such, talkSPORT host Adrian Durham says he will make a move to Emirates next season.

He said: "I thought we were doing an appreciation hour for Juan Mata. After I said this, just a couple of minutes ago, just had a message going: 'He's going to Arsenal on a free'.

"We can't do this anymore, if he's going to Arsenal. We all love him now, but who is going to love him when he goes to Arsenal?



Emanuele Giulianelli