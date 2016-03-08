Arsenal, former Bayern Munich coach one of the top names to take over
09 December at 15:15Former Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac is one of the names near the top of the list of possibilities to fill the currently vacant head coaching role at Arsenal, according to a report from British tabloid the Sun via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Croatian coach was seen watching Arsenal’s 2-1 loss to Brighton on Thursday and is one of the Gunners’ top options to fill the role currently left vacant, following the dismissal of former Arsenal coach Unai Emery last month.
The North London club need to find a permanent solution for the situation soon, with caretaker coach Freddie Ljungberg filling the role until a new coach has been officially signed. The English club are currently 11th in the league after an incredibly disappointing start to the season. Arsenal haven’t won a game in any competition since their 3-2 win over Vitoria in the Europa League back in October.
Apollo Heyes
