Arsenal give green light to Bennacer's Milan move

15 July at 13:15
Ismael Bennacer's future is settled; he will be a player of AC Milan. The Empoli midfielder, currently on international duty with Algeria at the African Cup of Nations, has been linked heavily with a move to the Rossoneri.

However, Arsenal, Bennacer's former club, had a first option to match Milan's offer and re-sign the midfielder should they want to. Despite this, Tuttosport are suggesting that Arsenal have given the green light for the midfielder to move to Milan, choosing not to activate their buy-back clause.

