His name? Layvin Kurzawa, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain and also has eleven caps with Les Bleus.

​Though Arsène Wenger is set to leave, this doesn’t mean that the Gunners are abandoning their gallic roots. RMC claim that the former Manchester United and City target, who was also offered to Barcelona earlier this year, considers his future to be in England.

Though Kurzawa is known for his attacking prowess, he has lost his starting place to Spanish arrival Yuri Berchiche, who has shown himself far more consistent in both phases.

Still, the 25-year-old has scored five goals and made three assists in all competitions, so he has talent worth working on.

Kurzawa won’t come cheap, however, as he was signed from Monaco for

€25 million. Arsenal may be aided by the fact that the Parisian side will probably need to sell more players to meet Financial Fair Play regulations. Their €402m combined spend on Kylian Mbappé (€135m of which they still need to pay) and Neymar will be a heavy one to bear.