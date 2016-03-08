Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina has arrived for his medical at Napoli, ahead of completion of a move to the Stadio San Paolo this summer.Ospina is likely to not be a regular feature of the Arsenal side under Unai Emery this season, especially following the arrival of Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen. Petr Cech is set to be the Gunners' first choice.Ospina arrived at the Villa Stuart at about 11 am in the morning to undergo his partenopei medical and he said to the cameras: "I'm very happy."Napoli have already reached an agreement of an initial loan deal of about 1 million euros this summer, but the Naples based side have the option of making the deal a permanent one if they win the Scudetto this upcoming season.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)