Arsenal goalkeeper, Chelsea legend Petr Cech announces retirement

"This is my 20th season as a professional player and it has been 20 years since I signed my first professional contract, so it feels like the right time to announce that I will retire at the end of this season," he began.

After he received a kick in the head, Cech was forced to wear a helmet, which later became significant part of his look on the pitch. The Czech international represented Chelsea between 2004 and 2015, before joining Arsenal.

"Having played 15 years in the Premier League, and won every single trophy possible, I feel like I have achieved everything I set out to achieve. I will continue to work hard at Arsenal to hopefully win one more trophy this season, then I am looking forward to seeing what life holds for me off the pitch," he concluded.