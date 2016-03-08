Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina is now undergoing a medical at Napoli, ahead of a summer move to the Stadio San Paolo.After being linked with the likes of Guillermo Ochoa, Simon Mignolet and Michel Vorm, Napoli have agreed to sign Ospina from Arsenal on a season-long loan deal of about 1 million euros. The move will be made permanent if the partenopei win the Scudetto this upcoming season.Ospina arrived at the Villa Stuart medical clinic in Rome earlier this morning and is now undergoing his Napoli medical, following which he will sign a contract with the Stadio San Paolo based side.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)