Arsenal have set a price of Inter target Aubameyang: the figures
29 April at 16:00Arsenal have set a price for Inter target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to a report from English tabloid the Sun via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 30-year-old Gabonese striker, who is contracted to the Gunners until 2021, is unlikely to sign a new contract with the North London club, as he looks for Champions League football. The former Borussia Dortmund star is wanted by many top clubs around Europe, including Antonio Conte’s Inter, and seems destined to leave the club in the summer.
Arsenal want £30 million for Aubameyang, the report continues, a slightly discounted figure considering his contract is close to expiring and that the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic is set to heavily impact the upcoming summer transfer window.
Aubameyang has made 32 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 2711 minutes. In that time, he has scored 20 goals and provided one assist.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments