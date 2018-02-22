The Stamford Bridge side is looking for a midfielder with a creative streak, and the Ivorian international could be just that man.

The 26-year-old has also held talks with Arsenal, and been linked to Manchester City and Liverpool.

His big move could have come last summer, when Barcelona were known to be very interested. Seri and his Nice side had a bad playoff against Napoli, however, and this seems to have cooled Barça’s interest.

Roma were also interested in him, but failed to find the funds in order to make the deal happen last summer.

The midfielder has scored nine goals and provided fifteen Ligue 1 assists over the last two seasons.

The rumour is that Chelsea are ahead in the race, but that Seri - who scored recently in a 4-1 rout of Caen - has held talks with Arsenal.

The Ivorian is valued at €45 million.