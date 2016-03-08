Arsenal in the race to sign Juventus, Barcelona target

Premier League giants Arsenal have joined the race to sign Juventus target and Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.



The bianconeri are said to be leading the race to sign the Dutchman and we have previously exclusively reported that they have already held breakthrough talks over a potential view for the defender, who has already held a tour of the Juve training centre.



Goal UK state that Arsenal are interested in the defender too and are well in the race for the 19-year-old.