Arsenal are interested in signing former

The Sun write that the Gunners’ new Coach, Unai Emery, worked with the Argentine talent in Seville, and could do with bringing him over to North London.

Arsenal are struggling for creative central midfielders, and Banega would fit the bill, though he’d cost €18 million, his release clause.

The Wapping tabloid claim that the Gunners are set to approach Sevilla in the winter, as they need to bolster their squad if they count on competing on three fronts this season.

While the North Londoners have used Matteo Guendouzi in the middle of the park, they need more experience.

Banega spent the 2016-2017 season at Inter, having moved there on a free, but he struggled to perform at a consistent level. He had one monster game against Atalanta, netting a hat-trick against them, but struggled to nail down a place in the starting XI.