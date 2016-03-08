Arsenal join Spurs and Juventus in race for Roma starlet

13 July at 10:15
Nicolo Zaniolo had a breakthrough season last season for Roma. After completing a move to the Giallorossi as part of the deal to send Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan to Inter Milan, the Italian had a fantastic term with the Roman club and really made a name for himself with some dazzling performances, even earning a call-up to Roberto Mancini's Azzurri side.

Therefore, it is only right that a number of clubs are chasing the Italian starlet; with Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur thought to have been leading the race for some time.

However, the latest reports from the Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that Premier League side and Spurs' rivals Arsenal have joined the race for his signature. Zaniolo does not have his heart set on leaving but is interested in a better contract and could perhaps be offered a huge pay increase if he were to leave Rome for London.

