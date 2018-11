​Barcelona are looking for an 'experienced and cheap' center-back to sign in the January transfer window. Mundo Deportivo According to , the La Liga giants want to find a solid replacement for Samuel Umtiti who will remain out of action for several months due to a problem at his knee.Juventus and Napoli stars Medhi Benatia and Raul Albiol are among the defenders monitored by Barcelona but the list of the La Liga giants also include Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny and Chelsea's David Luizalthough the Dutchman won't be leaving the Lancers in the January transfer window.De Lig is also been linked with Juventus but he will only be allowed to leave Ajax in the summer if an offer in the region of € 50 million is submitted.