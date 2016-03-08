...
Juve, Napoli, Chelsea and Arsenal defenders on Barcelona January shopping list

03 November at 10:30

​Barcelona are looking for an 'experienced and cheap' center-back to sign in the January transfer window.

According to Mundo Deportivo the La Liga giants want to find a solid replacement for Samuel Umtiti who will remain out of action for several months due to a problem at his knee.

According to the Catalan paper, Barcelona want to sign an experienced defender offering a six-month deal with an option for one more season at the Nou Camp.

Juventus and Napoli stars Medhi Benatia and Raul Albiol are among the defenders monitored by Barcelona but the list of the La Liga giants also include Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny and Chelsea's David Luiz (FIND THE ENTIRE LIST IN THE GALLERY). In the meantime, Ajax's Mattijs de Ligt remains Barcelona's priority to strengthen their defense although the Dutchman won't be leaving the Lancers in the January transfer window.

De Lig is also been linked with Juventus but he will only be allowed to leave Ajax in the summer if an offer in the region of € 50 million is submitted.

GALLERY: EVERY BARCELONA DEFENSIVE TARGET IN JANUARY
 

