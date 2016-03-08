Napoli keeper Pepe Reina is set to join AC Milan as a free-agent as Napoli have been looking for a replacement for some time now. It seems like Arsenal keeper Petr Cech is still on their wish-list as they have also been after youngster Meret. Here is what Cech had to say on the matter as he spoke to the press:"Future? For now, my future is at Arsenal. Napoli? Yes there has been interest in Napoli for sure but I am an Arsenal player. I am fully focused on Arsenal as I am not thinking about making a change. There is a lot of competition now at Arsenal for the keeper position so let's see".Arsenal have signed Napoli target Leno as they have many quality options in nets. Cech appeared in 39 overall games last season but this number might drop considerably if he is to stay in London. Time will tell...