Arsenal, Lacazette likes Instagram post calling for dismissal of Emery
28 October at 16:15There is chaos in the Arsenal dressing room, report English newspaper the Daily Mail via Calciomercato.com, as French forward Alexandre Lacazette likes a post on Instagram calling for the coach Unai Emery to be dismissed.
The report details how, following the sub of club captain Granit Xhaka, where he was booed by a large portion of the Gunners’ fans, the 28-year-old French striker liked a post on Instagram that called for the coach to be sacked.
Emery has been widely criticised by Arsenal fans and some pundits for his decision to promote Xhaka to club captain (via BBC), despite his poor performances for the North London side over the last 18 months. Lacazette’s decision to publicly like the post may suggest that the former Paris Saint Germain coach, who replaced club hero Arsene Wenger, may have lost the support from the dressing room.
Arsenal are currently fifth in the Premier League table, four points behind fourth place Chelsea.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments