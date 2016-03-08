Arsenal lead race for Milan target
18 October at 23:00According to what has been reported by The Sun, Arsenal are ready to splash the 50 million euros required to sign French centre-back Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig.
AC Milan have also been linked with the Frenchman, the Rossoneri viewing the defender as the ideal solution to solve their defensive problems.
50 million euros will somewhat deter the Rossoneri, however, giving the Gunners a clear shot at the French starlet.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments