Arsenal legend blames Ozil for Ramsey departure

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be a Juventus player next season. The Welshman is set to leave North London when his contract expires, joining Juve in a deal worth around €250,000 per week - less than the €400k p/w that was originally reported by the BBC.Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Arsenal legend Ian Wright spoke about Ramsey's departure, including revealing exactly what is behind the Welsh midfielder's departure:"Ramsey is just another player who got into a situation where he could run the contract down. And when you consider the contracts that have been given out, they just couldn’t afford to keep Aaron Ramsey to keep him alongside the players they’ve got with the contracts that they’re on."So unfortunately we lose him and, you know, he’s been magnificent. Maybe he was never really appreciated at Arsenal. I think what people will see now is when you watch how he plays and the professionalism, he’s one of those players that, no matter how poorly Arsenal were playing, he never hid. Never hid, always showed for the ball, got loads of stick from loads of people but continued to try to make things happen in the way he sees fit and the way he plays football."

